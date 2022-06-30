Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.23% of W.W. Grainger worth $59,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $454.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.38.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

