Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a growth of 276.1% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,080.0 days.
Shares of BNTGF remained flat at $$64.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $64.97 and a 52-week high of $102.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15.
Brenntag Company Profile
