Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a growth of 276.1% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,080.0 days.

Shares of BNTGF remained flat at $$64.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $64.97 and a 52-week high of $102.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.