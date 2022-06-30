Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,900. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

