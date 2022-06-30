Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT at $3.67

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

