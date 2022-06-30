Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) PT at $257.24

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.24.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $175.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.53. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $169.13 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.4% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

