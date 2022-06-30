Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alcoa Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $11.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Alcoa stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 12.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Alcoa by 57.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $675,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 114.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 2,692.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 302,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,256,000 after purchasing an additional 291,902 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

