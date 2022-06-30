Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target Cut to €24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.60) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.38) to €30.00 ($31.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.91) to €30.80 ($32.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($30.85) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

BVRDF stock remained flat at $$27.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

