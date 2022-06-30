Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

