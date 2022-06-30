Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.58.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

