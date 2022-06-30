Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 153 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average of $132.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

