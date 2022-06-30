Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 720 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $108.85 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

