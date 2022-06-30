Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 139,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 105,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $256.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.