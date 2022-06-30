BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.05. 242,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. BYD has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

