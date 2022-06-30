BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BYD stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.05. 242,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. BYD has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $83.97.
