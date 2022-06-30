Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 13,733 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507 in the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

