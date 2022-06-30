Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.82. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.