Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 694,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. 265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCORF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

