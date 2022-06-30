Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.20

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$61.20 and last traded at C$62.17, with a volume of 854327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.66.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target for the company. CSFB set a C$81.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$118.79.

The stock has a market cap of C$56.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$92.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$133.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.6700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$707,380.32.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

