Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $241,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.41.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $112.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

