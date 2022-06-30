Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.57. 437,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,298,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,486 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,910,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,593,000 after purchasing an additional 627,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

