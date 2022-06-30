Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 104.1% in June

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the May 31st total of 774,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canon by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Canon by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Canon by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.71. 7,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,605. Canon has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Canon had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canon will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

