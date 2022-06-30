Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Down 7.9%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 71,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,757,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The company has a market cap of $565.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

