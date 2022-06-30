Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.88.

WEED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.80 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

TSE:WEED opened at C$4.49 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$4.19 and a one year high of C$30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.56.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

