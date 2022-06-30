Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.96

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 41468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Several research firms recently commented on CGEMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($244.68) to €210.00 ($223.40) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.3727 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

Capgemini Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

