Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 26.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,269. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

