Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,407,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

ADP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.