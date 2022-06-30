Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of CPRI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.89.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Capri by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 101,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 36,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

