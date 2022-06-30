Cardano Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.07 billion and $877.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00047821 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00255654 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

