Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) PT Raised to C$12.25

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRLFF. Raymond James raised shares of Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,461. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

