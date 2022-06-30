Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) PT Lowered to €156.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($223.40) to €156.00 ($165.96) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $117.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $109.65 and a 52-week high of $235.50.
