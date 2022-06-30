Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) PT Lowered to €156.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($223.40) to €156.00 ($165.96) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $117.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $109.65 and a 52-week high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

