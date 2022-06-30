CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.19. CarMax has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

