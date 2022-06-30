Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

