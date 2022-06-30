Casper Price Reaches $0.0272 on Major Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $146.31 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00193299 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.18 or 0.01495396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00108759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,971,670,799 coins and its circulating supply is 5,388,548,355 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

