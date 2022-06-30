Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.73. 427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,191. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

