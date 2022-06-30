Ceres Hits Market Cap of $167,095.76 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $167,095.76 and $3,531.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.31 or 0.00158480 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ceres has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00188899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00961305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00080114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015816 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

