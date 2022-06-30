Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus cut Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.14.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.