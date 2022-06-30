Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) traded up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $166.50 and last traded at $166.50. 5,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 577,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.49.

Chart Industries ( NASDAQ:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

