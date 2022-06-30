Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $108.91

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $108.91 and last traded at $109.32, with a volume of 2829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 46.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 60.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $3,525,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

