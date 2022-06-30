Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

About Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.