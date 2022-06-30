Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.
About Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cleanaway Waste Management (TSPCF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.