Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.66

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 1090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 12.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 2,355 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $28,236.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,240.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky purchased 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,389.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,683,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

