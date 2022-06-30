CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $71.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CMS opened at $66.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

