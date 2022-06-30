Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.37. 8,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,000. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCHGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.67) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($20.86) to GBX 1,850 ($22.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,697.43.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

