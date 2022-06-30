Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Cognex worth $43,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $13,797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cognex by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

