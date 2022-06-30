Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. 202,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,202. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.85.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,301,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.