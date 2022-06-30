Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,372. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

