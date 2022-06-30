Collateral Pay Price Up 26.1% Over Last Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $97,382.53 and approximately $131.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00178746 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.01562827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00087244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015319 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

