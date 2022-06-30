Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Decreased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $38.89. 214,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,799,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

