Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 70.3% in June

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,895,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFRUY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 151 to CHF 139 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.20.

CFRUY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 226,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,512. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

