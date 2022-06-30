Comparing Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT)

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Recruiter.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 325.58%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -54.99% -208.02% -94.00% Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Grow Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $22.18 million 0.63 -$16.33 million ($1.86) -0.51 Grow Capital $2.37 million 0.03 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Grow Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Volatility and Risk

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grow Capital beats Recruiter.com Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Grow Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

