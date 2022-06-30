Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,685.89

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,685.89 ($20.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,737.50 ($21.32). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,715 ($21.04), with a volume of 1,679,041 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.92) to GBX 2,050 ($25.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.44) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,825 ($22.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,751.50 ($21.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £29.96 billion and a PE ratio of 40.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,718.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Sundar Raman bought 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.79) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($109,597.35). Also, insider Ireena Vittal bought 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($22.03) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,445.79).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

