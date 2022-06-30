Contrasting Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

77.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Far Peak Acquisition and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 3 7 3 0 2.00

Upstart has a consensus target price of $92.46, suggesting a potential upside of 192.41%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A Upstart $848.59 million 3.16 $135.44 million $1.64 19.28

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -3.78% Upstart 15.23% 20.27% 10.01%

Summary

Upstart beats Far Peak Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Far Peak Acquisition (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.